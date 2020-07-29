Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission Office Manager Retires After 43 Years

Jackie Pace, the Regional Commission’s Office Manager, retired on July 15th after 43 years on the job. Jackie began her work at the Commission in 1977 as an Administrative Assistant. As her skills expanded, Jackie was promoted to Office Manager where she would serve until her recent retirement.

Mayor Brad Grose, Chair of the Commission, said that “Jackie was so pleasant to work with and she was very knowledgeable about all the communities we serve”.

Wayne Strickland, the Commission’s Executive Director, stated that “For over four decades, Jackie was the individual that people first met when dealing with our organization – she was the face and the voice of the Regional Commission to many folks who visited or called for information. Having worked with Jackie for more than 40 years, I can say that she was always the biggest cheerleader for the Commission and the local governments we serve. The entire staff of the Commission will greatly miss her smile and positive attitude”.

The commission asks that others join them in thanking Jackie Pace for her wonderful service to the Commission and to the region as a whole.