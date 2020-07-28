Author John Ketwig To Present:“Vietnam Reconsidered The War, the Times, and Why They Matter

The Vinton History Museum will host a virtual presentation program beginning August 1st. John Ketwig, author, will present highlights and thoughts from his most recent book, “Vietnam Reconsidered The War, the times, and Why They Matter”. The ongoing video presentation will be available on the Vinton History Museum Facebook page and on You Tube. (Listed under Vinton Museum.)

Mr Ketwig, served in Vietnam from September 1967 to September 1968 and then transferred to Thailand for the remainder of his army obligation instead of returning home immediately. He is a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans for Peace and a lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans Against the War. John is also the author of the critically acclaimed memoir “And A Hard Rain Fell: A G.I’s True Story of the War in Vietnam” (Macmillan, 1985).

The Vinton History Museum, at 210 E. Jackson Ave., is open to groups of five at a time on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is following the State of Virginia guidelines and procedures in regard to COVID 19.

For additional information, call 342-8634 or [email protected]