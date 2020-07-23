VDOT Asks Citizens To ‘Pardon Our Dust’ On Route 419 Improvement

Construction on a 0.5-mile section of Route 419 (Electric Road) in Roanoke County in front of Tanglewood Mall is anticipated to begin in late July or early August.

The project includes improvements to alleviate congestion and provide safer accommodations for bikers and pedestrians and is expected to be completed in fall 2021.

In lieu of an in-person “Pardon our Dust” meeting to discuss traffic impacts, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has shared information about the project online including a presentation at http://www.virginiadot.org/Route419tanglewood.

Throughout the life of the project on Route 419, drivers should expect barrels and shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Access to some businesses with nighttime hours may be modified at times during construction.

The project entails the addition of a third lane along southbound Route 419 between Ogden Road and the Route 220 Expressway on ramp. Sidewalks will be added along the northbound side of Route 419 and along the southbound side from Ogden Road to just south of South Peak Drive.

The project also includes designating bike lanes in both directions of Route 419 and combining the bus stops along the southbound side into one major stop with a public bus shelter in front of Copper Croft Apartments.

The traffic signals at Route 419’s intersections with Ogden Road, Elm View Road and South Peak Boulevard will be upgraded to include pedestrian signals and crosswalks.

Kanawha Stone Company, Inc. of Nitro, West Virginia, is the contractor on the project with VDOT overseeing the work. VDOT awarded the company a $4.5 million contract in June.