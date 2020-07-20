From VT Researchers to You: Science Activities for Kids to Do This Summer

Part 2: Collecting samples

Microorganisms are not hard to collect because they are absolutely everywhere. Here are some ideas to try:

Expose one plate to the air in your house, and the other to the air in your backyard.

Touch a plate with your thumb and another plate with a piece of hair.

You can also use a cotton swab to collect samples from doorknobs or other surfaces around your home. Maybe you’d like to swab your favorite toy, a cell phone, or a video game controller. Think about items that you regularly touch but might not clean all the time.

After swabbing a source, open one agar plate. Take the cotton swab and quickly streak it in a zig-zag pattern across the surface. When you’re done, throw the swab away. Reseal the agar plate. Don’t forget to label it. You don’t want to forget what item you tested.

Most organisms will grow fastest at warmer temperatures (around 37 °C). So, if you can, place your plates near a heat vent or in another area in your home that is likely to be warmer. You can also make an incubator by placing a small lamp in or on top of a box and putting your plates inside. Colonies will show up in one or two days if they are heated or in three to five days if they are left at room temperature.

Part 3: Observations

Check your plates every day to see what appears. Make notes of the size, shape, and color of any colonies as they appear. You can start what scientists call a lab book — a notebook with detailed information about the experiment and its results.

Once you get an idea of the types of colonies you get from each source and how long they take to appear, you can start designing new experiments. Try seeing if microbe growth is altered in colder temperatures, if putting disinfectants in the agar prevents microbial growth, or how decreased amounts of oxygen affect growth.

To manipulate the level of oxygen, seal the lid onto a petri dish using tape, then place the plate into a Ziplock bag. Carefully press all of the air out of the bag. Make sure to record your hypotheses about what will happen under these different experimental conditions. After the experiment, you will be able to prove or disprove your hypothesis based on the results. Make sure you consider why you got a particular result and how you may do the experiment differently next time.