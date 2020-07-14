Ben Cline Awarded 2020 U.S. Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Enterprise Award

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced this week that select legislators have received the 2020 Spirit of Enterprise Award. This award recognizes a legislator’s commitment to supporting pro-business legislation, bipartisan leadership, and constructive governing.

“I am honored to be named a recipient of the 2020 Spirit of Enterprise Award for my legislative record. One of my top priorities in Congress is to foster a business environment where an entrepreneur with the right ideas and motivation can succeed in the marketplace,” said Cline.

U.S. Chamber CEO, Thomas J. Donohue said, “In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth from California to Maine. As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system. I’m proud to recognize these 259 Members of Congress for their commitment to driving opportunity and prosperity in America’s workforce and on Main Streets across the nation.”