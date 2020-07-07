North Cross Senior Joins Cousteau EarthEcho International Water Challenge Program

EarthEcho International recently announced its 2020 class of 31 EarthEcho Water Challenge Ambassadors, a network of young leaders across the United States who lead community-based water monitoring events that include school classroom presentations, educational outreach events and watershed restoration projects.

North Cross student, Chloe Hunt, 16, from Roanoke was selected from applicants across the country to join EarthEcho in taking action to protect and preserve local water resources.

“Now more than ever we need leaders with passion, vision, diverse perspectives and an unwavering dedication to positive change,” said EarthEcho International founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. “We are excited to welcome Chloe Hunt and her fellow Water Challenge Ambassadors to EarthEcho’s growing network of changemakers and youth leaders worldwide.”

“I am so excited to be part of a global network of citizen science,” Hunt said. “I have always been interested in activism and the betterment of my community, so this is an exciting opportunity… I hope to involve the greater Roanoke community in an effort to frequently test our waterways.”

The Ambassadors will guide their peers and community members through the EarthEcho Water Challenge, allowing participants to build connections to their local waterways and understand actions they can take to improve the health of their watersheds. This program is made possible with support from the North American Association for Environmental Education, the San Juan Bay Estuary Program and Northrop Grumman.

The new members will convene virtually in August for EarthEcho’s annual Youth Leadership Summit. During the three-day event they will have the opportunity to connect with an international audience of young conservation leaders, participate in engaging sessions focused on ocean health and leadership development and build action plans for their work in the year ahead.

