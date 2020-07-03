Roanoke City Begins Next Phase of Limited Re-opening of Facilities

On Monday, July 6, the City of Roanoke will begin the next phase of the limited re-opening of municipal facilities to the public, in accordance with its re-opening plan, as follows: The Municipal Building will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Citizens who need to visit offices in person—other than the Treasurer’s Office and Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office—are strongly encouraged to contact the office in advance and make an appointment, to minimize delays and frustrations. When citizens come inside the building, they will be required to wear a face covering; one will be provided if needed. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

Treasurer’s Office and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office : Access is currently available to these offices in the lobby on the South side of the Municipal Building, for citizens who have business with them. DMV Select Services are also available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Treasurer’s Office. Due to social distancing guidelines, only 10 customers are allowed in line at one time inside the building. Any number over this will be staged outside of the building.

The Center is not open to walk-in customers. Staff will continue to perform the majority of customer interactions remotely. Construction permits and questions about permits will be handled online, by email, and by phone. Information about permits can be found at our Project Pages and the Permit Center. Inquiries can be directed to or 540-853-1090. Email communication is preferred. City Council Chamber: The Chamber will remain closed to the public.

The City’s Recreation Centers will open for summer youth program activities; each will be limited to 8 youth. Specialty Camps will be conducted, but limited to 8 participants. Large venues, gatherings will remain closed. Contact Roanoke Parks and Recreation at 540-853-2236 for more information.

Citizens will be able to order books from Roanoke Public Libraries and retrieve them curbside at the selected branch. They may also return books at any of the branches via the drop boxes. Library locations and other information can be found here. The Libraries will continue offering virtual programming.

Citizens are encouraged to continue to access Social Services by phone (540-853-2591), by email, and online; drop boxes also are available for client use. The Social Services offices, located in the Civic Mall at 1510 Williamson Rd. NE (3rd floor), will have a limited re-opening to the general public. No more than 10 people will be permitted to wait in line in the lobby at one time for service. To learn more about Social Services offices re-opening, click this link.

The Roanoke Police Department Lobby will re-open to the public on July 6. Community members are asked to use the teleservice line as much as possible, but the option to file a report in person is now available. Please continue to use 911 to report emergencies.

The Police Department Property Room will also be open, but citizens are asked to call (540) 853-2484 to speak with property room personnel before stopping by the building. This will ensure an easy, faster process for you to retrieve your personal items. Also, citizens are asked to wear a face mask if they have one. If they do not have one, there will be some available in the lobby.

The City of Roanoke appreciates your patience with the implementation of temporary changes to operations and services. Many City services are also available online or over the phone, and through the use drop boxes. Residents and business owners are encouraged to use these options to minimize the need to visit the Municipal Building in person.

Listed below is contact information for frequently contacted City offices. A more complete list is available on our website, select “Government” and click on “Staff Directory.”