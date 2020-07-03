City Proclaims 2020 ‘The Year of Color, Light, and Motion’ in Honor of Gillespie

The Taubman Museum of Art is hosting a special exhibit – Celestial Centennial: The Art and Legacy of Dorothy Gillespie – in honor of the 100th anniversary of the renowned artist’s Roanoke birth.

The exhibit was funded in part by a City grant through the Roanoke Arts Commission. On Friday, July 3, the Museum released a video proclamation read by Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb, designating 2020 as “The Year of Color, Light, and Motion,” in honor of Ms. Gillespie’s career and body of work.

The Museum reopened their doors to the public on Friday. Celestial Centennial will be on view through July 26. An additional exhibit, Dorothy Gillespie: Still Enchanting Virginia’s Blue Ridge features Gillespie works in local private collections and will be on view through Nov. 8.

