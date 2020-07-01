GAUNTLET Awards Over $300,000 During 6th Annual Award Ceremony and Graduation

The 6th Annual GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition had over 170 entrepreneurs participating in the program that was held entirely online in response to COVID-19. This year’s cohort truly embodied the spirit of entrepreneurship.

On June 26th, The Advancement Foundation hosted their first ever virtual Award Ceremony and Graduation. With awards packages valued at over $300,000.00, the competing entrepreneurs were celebrated like never before. The virtual watch party is here: click the link below:

Top 10 Winners and Total Prize Package Amount

GermZAPP; $26,000.00

Horse Mountain Farm; $13,750.00

Cowden Technologies; $12,750.00

Patina Creek Silver; $19,750.00

Total You Health; $15,595.00

The Anchorage House; $10,500.00

Woodlore; $10,000.00

Twist Track Brewpub; $7,000.00

Anderson Music Therapy Services; $7,400.00

Red Newt Bikes; $7,050.00

Participating localities included the Alleghany Highlands, Town of Clifton Forge, City of Covington, Botetourt County, Town of Buchanan, Town of Fincastle, Town of Troutville, City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, Town of Vinton, City of Salem, Rockbridge County, Buena Vista, and Lexington.