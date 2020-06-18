Tech Team Uncovers Hidden Coastal Water Patterns Increasing Chance of Quick Rescues

Each year, the U.S. Coast Guard performs thousands of search and rescue missions at sea. In situations where every minute matters, it is critical to have the most efficient ocean modeling data and algorithms at hand.

Researchers at Virginia Tech are part of a multi-institutional group using mathematical techniques with ocean models and experiments to better understand near-surface flow patterns and hidden flow structures. With more accurate modeling data, response teams can better predict the search area grid from the air, and reduce emergency response time when lives are on the line.

Throughout this study, published in Nature Communications on May 26, the research team has uncovered hidden transient attracting profiles – or TRAPs – in ocean-surface velocity data. These transient attracting profiles act as short-term collection zones for all floating objects, debris as well as persons in the water. When incorporated into search and rescue algorithms, the locations of the TRAPs give a more accurate prediction on regions to focus search efforts.

“From the moment they are alerted that someone is lost, search and rescue teams use sophisticated software to try to pinpoint the last known location in the water, factor in how much time has passed, and make their best prediction on how far they have drifted,” said Shane Ross, professor in the Kevin T. Crofton Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering. “By improving the modeling of drifting objects in unsteady currents, search teams will have more efficient probability computations that enable them to set a tighter search grid and make faster, safer rescues.”

Current flow models used in search and rescue operations factor in ocean dynamics, weather prediction, and in-situ observations, such as self-locating datum marker buoys deployed from air. According to the research team, even with high-resolution ocean models and improved weather prediction, search and rescue planning is still based on conventional practices, and rescuers rely on their hunches as much as sophisticated prediction tools.

Computational tools can predict how particles or objects are transported and reveal areas of the flow where drifting objects are likely to converge. In engineering terms, these patterns are called Lagrangian coherent structures. Unfortunately, calculating Lagrangian structures can often be time-consuming and computationally expensive.

For use in disaster response scenarios, transient attracting profiles are easily interpreted and can be computed and updated instantaneously from snapshots of ocean velocity data. This eliminates very expensive and timely computation, especially when short-time predictions are critically important in search and rescue. After six hours, the likelihood of rescuing people alive drops significantly.