Virginia Commonwealth Games All Star Baseball Local Try-Outs This Week

The Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University, organized by Virginia Amateur Sports, has released the work out information for the All-Star Baseball regional teams.

The top 15-17 year old high school players in Virginia will represent four regions of the state in an eight game playoff. College coaches and Major League scouts are invited and attend this annual showcase. Notable tournament alumni include Justin Verlander, David Wright, BJ Upton, Justin Upton, Ryan Zimmerman and others.

The West Region will be holding work outs for team selection on:

June 16 th at 5pm at Salem Red Sox – Haley Toyota Field

June 17th at 5pm at Lynchburg Hillcats – Bank of the James Field

For 30 years the Virginia Commonwealth Games have provided excellent opportunities for thousands of Virginians to develop and foster new relationships, establish new goals and personal bests, while at the same time learning teamwork, sportsmanship, as well as individual team responsibilities.

VAS Games Director, Amanda Mangum said “We are looking forward to the 2020 All-Star Baseball competition more than ever! After missing their spring baseball season, we are so excited to provide an event for these young boys to look forward to. Their skill level is some of the best in Virginia and we wish each of them good luck!”

The Tournament kicks off on Friday, July 17 at Liberty University Baseball Stadium with a small Opening Ceremonies at 5:45pm, then first pitch of Game 1 (West vs Central) set to take place at 6pm, with Game 2 at around 8:30pm. Detailed schedule can also be found on our website.

Those interested in attending should contact West Team Coach, Rodney Spradlin or visit our website for more information. Information for the tryouts/team selection of all regions, as well as coach contact information can be found on our website.