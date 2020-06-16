Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation Awards $1,000 scholarships to Area Students

Officials with the Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation announced today the winners of its scholarships for 2020.

The $1,000 scholarships, which memorialize long-time NASCAR official and Roanoke resident James R. (Bobby) Scruggs, are awarded to young men and women pursuing careers in motorsports and related industries, as well as to interns working for Motor Racing Outreach and Wake Forest University Research Center. Scruggs lost his 13-year battle with cancer in 2005.

BSC Foundation scholarship winners for 2020 are:

Jenna L. Bostic – Craig County High School, attending Virginia Western Community College andLiberty University, studying aviation

Elijah R. Boyd – Franklin County High School, attending UVA Wise, studying computer science

Lauren F. Craddock – Craig County High School, attending Radford University, studying math and engineering

Wesley R. P. Miller – Magna Vista High School, Henry County, attending Universal Technical Institute, studying motorsports

Victoria D. Pritchett – Magna Vista High School, Henry County, attending Virginia Tech, studying engineering

Cami Parsons – MRO intern for 2019, Cami is a rising junior at the University of North Carolina. She is the daughter of former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons.

Since its inception, the foundation has awarded 115 scholarships to students at 26 high schools in Southwest Virginia. It also has supported 15 interns for MRO Children’s Ministry.

“The legacy of Bobby Scruggs continues through these students as they receive assistance to go into the world and motorsports,” said Dr. Jackie Scruggs Taylor, Scruggs’ widow and BSC Foundation president. “The NASCAR family has been very supportive and we look forward to continuing to assist students in the future.”