Carilion Clinic Updates Hospital Visitor Restrictions   

Carilion Clinic continues to prioritize the safety of its employees and patients. Loved ones play an important role in patient care, and Carilion’s experts have developed a plan to loosen some visitor restrictions.

The system is implementing a phased plan to reintroduce more visitors to campus, gradually rolling out over the next month as outlined below. The relaxing of visitor policies is highly dependent on the status of the pandemic in our region and is subject to change.

Starting June 10, the following amendments were made to the visitor policy:

Patients undergoing outpatient operations are permitted one visitor. That visitor must be a household member.

Patients at end-of-life may now have up to four visitors (previously it was two visitors).

Patients receiving emergency care are permitted one visitor.

Beginning Tuesday, June 16:

Patients undergoing outpatient operations are permitted one visitor. No household member restrictions.

Inpatient patients are permitted one visitor per patient per day.

Obstetric patients are permitted one visitor and one labor support person. The labor support person, like a doula, must leave following the delivery.

Beginning Wednesday, June 24:

Outpatient and specialty patients are permitted one visitor at clinics and urgent care.

This is the first reintroduction of patients since restrictions first went into effect March 13 out of an abundance of caution to keep patients, staff and visitors safe amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Even with the exceptions noted above, anyone who is sick may not visit patients in our facilities. All visitors will continue to go through a screening process before entering a facility. While in the facility, they will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Visitors will be provided a mask if they do not bring their own.

The most recent visitation updates can be found here.