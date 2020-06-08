Apple Ridge Farm To Host Virtual Academic Summer Camp 2020

Apple Ridge Farm will host a free Virtual Academic Summer Camp this summer so that campers will have the opportunity to engage in instructor-led educational projects in their homes, experience visits and developments from the farm, participate in virtual tours to museums and colleges, and have community visits from camp staff, and more.

Students across the City of Roanoke will also be able to participate in the summer meals program coordinated by the City of Roanke Parks and Recreation. This means that students / campers, will be able to pick up their lunch and breakfast meals during the week at no cost which further helps meet Apple Ridge’s mission of “Helping Kids Grow.” Meal pickup locations and times will be shared on the ARF website and social media pages.

“Although we will miss our campers at the farm this summer, COVID-19 has presented us with a unique opportunity. Not only does the virtual academic summer camp provide continued academic enrichment for former campers, it allows us to reach more kids in the Roanoke and New River Valleys, and anywhere in the world, said Camp Director Brittany Penn.

Each camper that registers will receive a certificate of completion at the end of camp and our annual t-shirt as well as a backpack with school supplies. Camp is open to ages 6-16 and starts Monday, June 22, 2020.

Please help us spread the word so that we can reach more children! Forward this e-mail, share it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, everywhere!

For more information or to support the mission of Apple Ridge Farm visit their website: www.appleridge.org