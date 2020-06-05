New College Institute Maps College Tours Across Virginia for Prospective Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As prospective college students’ plans to visit potential colleges were put on hold indefinitely due to COVID-19, New College Institute (NCI) responded with an easy-to-use online tool. NCI’s Virtual College Tours map brings virtual tours of 24 Virginia colleges and universities to the fingertips of prospective students and families.

“This is the time of year when many prospective students visit college campuses hoping to make a final decision,” said NCI’s Interim Executive Director, Karen Jackson. “We recognized the importance of these tours continuing and are proud to offer this online tool.”

According to education firm EAB, more than 1.4 million people have gone on virtual campus tours in the past month. NCI’s Virtual College Tours map provides prospective students and families the opportunity to visit colleges in Virginia virtually. The virtual tours take participants around college campuses, residential halls, classrooms and more.

By compiling these tours into one accessible location, NCI hopes to make the college visitation process as simple and engaging as possible while practicing social distancing and staying safe at home.

“We know that any type of obstacle can result in some students not going on to college. We want to be sure we are doing everything we can to make sure missing college tours does not derail students from feeling prepared and comfortable about taking their first steps on campus this fall,” said Chris McDonald, Director of Student Engagement at NCI.

For more information on NCI’s Virtual College Tours map, visit (https://newcollegeinstitute.org/virtual-college-tours

For more information on the programs that you can attend through New College Institute, contact Chris McDonald ([email protected]) or (276)226-3769.