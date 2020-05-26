Vinton Teacher to Compete ‘JEOPARDY!’ Teachers Tournament

Will Satterwhite, an 8th-12th grade band and choir teacher from Vinton, Va., will compete in the 2020 JEOPARDY! Teachers Tournament QUARTERFINALS on Wednesday, May 27. Taped in early February, this all-new special event features 15 elite K-12 instructors competing for a $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

Roanokers can watch Satterwhite compete on JEOPARDY! on WDBJ-TV (CBS).

JEOPARDY! and host Alex Trebek will begin their 36th season on Monday, September 9th. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.