Roanoke County Announces Phased Re-Opening of Recreation Services

Under Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s most recent executive order (61-2020), Phase 1 lifting of Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions began last Friday. Understanding the importance of recreational access for the health and well being of citizens, Roanoke County has announced the following changes in facility use restrictions:

Parks & Greenways (RoanokeCountyParks.com/COVID19)

Effective Saturday, May 23, playgrounds will re-open and limited recreational equipment such as basketball rims will return to parks. Visitors must follow state mandated guidelines for group size and social distancing while utilizing any park, trail or greenway. Picnic shelters and field rentals will not resume until Virginia enters Phase 2.

Explore Park (ExplorePark.org)

Treetop Quest – Our aerial adventure course & ziplines will resume daily operation on Saturday, May 23, with limits of 9 participants every 20 minutes, and enhanced sanitation and social distancing procedures.

Visitor Center – The welcome and information center will resume daily operation on Saturday, May 23 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with reduced occupancy limits in place.

Camping Services & Gear Rental – Reservations are currently being accepted for primitive camping, tent rental, cabins and yurts offered by our vendor partners at Blue Mountain Adventures and Don’s Cab-Inns.

Tube & Kayak Rental – Gear rental and shuttle services will begin at the park on Friday, May 22, running each Friday through Monday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Shuttle service modifications have been made for social distancing.

Twin Creeks Brewpub – While this facility currently remains closed, our vendor partners are working to open over the next few weeks. Updates will be provided on the Twin Creeks Brewing website and social media.

Summer Camps (RoanokeCountyParks.com/camps)

A limited lineup of full-day child care programs will be available beginning Monday, June 1 at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Brambleton Center. Registration will open to the general public on Tuesday, May 26. All half-day camps and summer camp programs at Camp Roanoke and Explore Park are canceled this season.

Green Ridge Recreation Center & Splash Valley Water Park

These facilities are not eligible to re-open under Virginia’s Phase 1 guidelines, but we expect portions of the facility to resume operation in Phase 2 with capacity restrictions and enhanced sanitation procedures. Dates will be announced as soon as available. Members and season pass holders will receive direct communication on this status.

Recreation Programs & Special Events

Adult leisure and family recreation programs scheduled through June have been canceled. Large community special events through August have also been canceled, including Artisan Saturdays, Touch-a-Truck, and Green Hill Highland Games. A new lineup of recreation programs with more strict social distancing procedures is currently being developed. After school programs remain open for registration for the 2020-2021 school year.

Administrative Facilities & Athletics Leagues

Administrative offices at the Public Service Center located on Kessler Mill Rd. will remain closed to walk-in visitors. Citizens are encouraged to call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 for inquiries or appointment visits with County staff. Youth athletics leagues have already been canceled for Spring 2020. No decisions have been made about the Fall 2020 athletics schedule.