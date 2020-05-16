COMMENTARY: Vote By Proxy Defies Constitution / Undermines House of Representatives As Legislative Body

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement in opposition to the proposed rule change by the House Democrat majority to permit proxy voting on the floor of the House:

“The House majority has proposed a change in the rules that defies the Constitution and undermines the House of Representatives as a legislative body.

“The Constitution requires a majority of the House to conduct business, a provision George Mason called ‘valuable & necessary.’ The Framers knew that mischief could take place if the House met with less than a majority of its members.

“Allowing vote by proxy opens that door to serious mischief and legislative malfeasance. Gathering in person is essential to the legislative process. It’s how we talk through issues, gather support for bills, and build relationships for effective lawmaking.

“The House has met and voted several times during the pandemic, as has the Senate. Further, committees have met live in Washington, D.C. This is not a job that can be done just be phoning it in. Citizens should not trust the future of our great Republic to those who demand they be allowed to do their essential jobs while sitting at home in their La-Z-Boy recliner.

“As Members of Congress, we can and must do our jobs without tossing aside the Constitution. The United States House of Representatives should not be a sparsely attended debating society.”

Morgan Griffith