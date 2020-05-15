COMMENTARY: Coalition Announces “Motorcade for Freedom: Memorial Day Rolling Rally”

#ReOpen Virginia Coalition supporters will circle from Richmond’s Capitol Bell Tower to Historic St. John’s Church and Back

Virginians from across the Commonwealth will converge on Richmond, Monday, May 25, 2020, from 11am to 2pm, to celebrate those who have paid the ultimate price in defense of our Freedom, and to express their willingness to honor the fallen, by continuing to fight for Liberty, in the current climate of government overreach, and infringement upon our God-given rights.

“Patrick Henry’s brave words, spoken in St. John’s Church, as he faced the looming specter of an increasingly tyrannical government, ring as true today as they did in 1775, and the questions he asked are just as valid,” said David Britt, #ReOpen Virginia Coalition Spokesperson. “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains, and slavery? How about the price of economic collapse and human despair?”

The underlying purpose of the Motorcade for Freedom is to reinforce the facts and principles upon which the Coalition was formed. The costs of the Governor’s continued lock down will result in far greater negative, long-term consequences than those of the Coronavirus outbreak. The cure has become far worse than the disease.

The death toll of COVID-19, in the Commonwealth, is tragic. However, the instances of domestic violence, substance abuse, suicides, and other mental health issues are on an increasingly alarming trajectory that will very shortly supplant the effects of the disease.

As small businesses are destroyed, this will further exacerbate these growing crises, along with even more catastrophic and widespread evils of increased, long-term unemployment–to the tune of an 18.8% increase, or 600,000 additional unemployed Virginians. It does not take a particularly vivid imagination to conjure up images of the hopelessness that accompanies such unemployment, and the commensurate, exponential increase in homelessness.

The Commonwealth’s tax base will collapse and further damage the previously excellent, economic climate. Huge numbers (289,585 projected) of formerly successful businesses will shutter. Liquidity and capital will dry up. As the owners of those businesses are forced to declare bankruptcy, they will default on large amounts of debt, and will not be able to qualify for business capital for years to come—if ever.

At the core of all of this is the fact that Virginians have a fundamental right to earn a living, to be able to pay their bills, and to provide for their families.

Appendix

According to the Small Business Administration, Virginia boasted 723,962 small businesses, in 2018, this accounted for 99.5% of all businesses, in the Commonwealth. 1.5 million Virginians were employed by these small businesses, which represents 47% of all Virginia employees. Currently, Virginia is predicted to lose 40-45% of all small businesses, should the Governor not drastically change course. So, using the more conservative estimate of “only” 40%, Virginia stands to lose 289,585 small businesses, rendering 600,000 Virginians unemployed, which translates to an additional 18.8% unemployment.