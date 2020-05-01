United Way Roanoke Valley Grants Emergency Funding to Area Non-Profit Organizations

United Way of Roanoke Valley has announced the recipients of its first round of funding to address community needs and issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to the collective efforts of generous corporate sponsors and individual donors.

Eight nonprofit programs will receive a combined $60,000 in the first phase of funding through the United Way of Roanoke Valley COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Applications were selected after review by a group of volunteer community members from across the Roanoke Valley region. They considered applications from 12 organizations totaling $152,400 in requests for funding.

“We are grateful for the community leaders across our region for coming together as part of this team to thoughtfully guide these decisions and determine how to best maximize available resources to do the most good,” said Abby Hamilton, President & CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley. “We’ve had to focus on what we know is urgently needed and where gaps exist, but also know our community’s needs will continue changing in the challenging weeks to come. We intend to be responsive to those needs, so our emergency fundraising efforts will continue.”

The following organizations will be awarded money from Phase 1 Funding from the COVID-19 Disaster Relief emergency funds:

Feeding SWVA: $15,000 for emergency food and meal assistance

$15,000 for emergency food and meal assistance Local Office on Aging: $15,000 for food/meals and hygiene supplies for senior citizens

$15,000 for food/meals and hygiene supplies for senior citizens LEAP: $7,500 for fresh food assistance

$7,500 for fresh food assistance ARCH Roanoke: $5,500 for food/meals, hygiene supplies/ emerging unmet needs

$5,500 for food/meals, hygiene supplies/ emerging unmet needs KIDS SOAR: $5,000 for food/meals

$5,000 for food/meals Roanoke Area Ministries: $3400 for food/meals, hygiene supplies, emerging unmet needs

$3400 for food/meals, hygiene supplies, emerging unmet needs YMCA of Franklin County: $4,600 for employment

$4,600 for employment Faith Network of Franklin County: $4,000 food/meals, hygiene supplies/emerging unmet needs

Phase 2 Funding will culminate in another round of assistance in early June. Nonprofit organizations can still apply through May 20, 2020.