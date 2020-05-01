RVARC / BikePeds Websites Show Bicycle and Pedestrian Counts

54.6 F
RVARC partners with the Greenway Commission, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and Virginia Tech who provide equipment to count people on greenways, sidewalks, and bike lanes. The data support grant applications to fund facilities such as greenways, sidewalks, bike lanes, crosswalks, curb ramps, and pedestrian signals. City, county, and town staff use the data to justify new projects and the staff to support those projects. We are just beginning to explore how our data can support local businesses and public health.
View past, present, and proposed count locations here. View live count data here.
Figure Legend: Average hourly pedestrian traffic on Campbell Avenue from February 15 – March 15, 2020 (Before) and from April 1 – April 7, 2020 (During). The noon peak in pedestrian traffic is so prominent that it obscures the typical morning and evening commuter peaks (blue line). While pedestrian activity drops off in the evening, it is still lively until early morning. Pedestrian traffic is much lower at all hours during the pandemic-induced social distancing (orange line).
