Athletes Forced To Set New Goals in Wake of COVID-19

The scene is the same at college campuses nationwide. Baseball stadiums are empty, locker rooms are bare, and tracks are deserted. Athletic competitions and practices are at a standstill in the midst of COVID-19.

For some Virginia Tech athletes, this year was the last opportunity to compete for a national wrestling championship, the last chance to showcase their skills before professional scouts, and the last time to wear a maroon and orange jersey.

It also was the first time that these athletes, in the wake of canceled seasons and dashed dreams, could be a part of helping the country battle a global pandemic. It’s a sacrifice that hasn’t gone unnoticed, said Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech’s athletic director.

“We’re exceedingly proud of all of our Virginia Tech student-athletes and coaches for what they were able to accomplish and the way they have responded to these difficult times,” he said. “We continue to support all our athletic programs and we can’t wait until we’re all able to come back to campus together as Hokies.”

Many Hokie athletes are hopeful. Some will return for an added season of eligibility, granted by the NCAA for athletes competing in spring season sports.

Others are making the best of the crisis and moving forward with the next steps in their journey.

A Milestone’s Edge

On March 12, Peter Seufer was at a hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, ready to hit the track the next day to compete in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, his final 3,000- and 5,000-meter races as a Hokie. Two weeks prior to that, Seufer won both races at the ACC Championships, but this was his first time competing at the national indoor meet. Seufer’s mom was on an airplane, headed to Albuquerque from Lynchburg, Virginia, to cheer him on.

Seufer never ran the races.

That day, the championships were canceled, joining a growing list of NCAA events being axed due to COVID-19.

Seufer, a redshirt senior, was alone in his hotel room when he heard the news.

“I sat there and stared out the window a little bit,” he said. “I didn’t really want to respond or talk about it at the moment. It was still sinking in that this was actually happening.”

The race marked the end of Seufer’s running career at Virginia Tech. He would not be competing in the outdoor track and field season, because his eligibility was up.

“This was my very last chance,” said Seufer, who placed fourth in the NCAA Cross Country Championships in November and was the Southeast Region Men’s Track Athlete of the Year for the indoor season. “I had never qualified individually for indoor NCAA’s. This was my last time wearing the Virginia Tech jersey. I was more ready than ever to compete on the national stage.”

Since returning to Blacksburg, Seufer is settling into a routine of online classes and running twice a day. Although he still asks himself “what if” questions, Seufer has accepted the reason that the indoor championship was canceled.

“In the grand scheme of things, there are much bigger things going right now,” he said. “It is the right decision ultimately.”

Seufer planned to run in the now-postponed Olympic Trials this summer, and he still hopes to qualify for the trials in the 5K or the 10K when the races are rescheduled.

Future competitions are just one unknown for Seufer, however. The finance and economics major has a full-time consulting position lined up at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York City after graduation. Because of COVID-19, his start date is uncertain.