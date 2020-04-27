Roanoke Valley Resource Authority to Reopen Transfer Stations

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority (RVRA) has announced that effective Friday, May 1, the Tinker Creek Transfer Station and the Salem Transfer Station will resume accepting waste from its residential customers residing in the City of Roanoke, County of Roanoke, City of Salem, and Town of Vinton. Anyone exiting their vehicle while utilizing this service must wear a face mask. RVRA had previously suspended this service on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RVRA’s free distribution of mulch will resume on June 1. Household Hazardous Waste collections will remain cancelled until further notice. More information about the services that RVRA offers to residents is available here.
City of Roanoke residents who choose to set brush and bulk items out for weekly curbside collection by Solid Waste collection crews are reminded of the weekly 6’ x 6’ x 6’ maximum size brush pile requirement and the weekly three-item limit on bulk items.
If you have questions about the reopening of the transfer stations, please call the RVRA at 540-857-5050 or email them at [email protected]. For questions about the City’s Solid Waste collection, call 853-2000, and choose Option 1.