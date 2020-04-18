Having Tooth Pain During Covid-19? Here’s When to Call Your Dentist

One of the many consequences of the coronavirus pandemic involves the limitations imposed on dental work.

The American Dental Association (ADA), realizing that close proximity during office visits between dentists, their team, and patients could risk transmission of the virus, recommended that all dentistry practices close for everything except emergencies through April 30, or even into May or June, depending on the state.

That means postponing routine checkups/exams, elective procedures and non-urgent dental visits. But it also raises questions about what constitutes a dental emergency during the pandemic, and how dentists are viewing this narrower but important focus of their practice.

“We all have so much concern for everyone’s health during this difficult time,” says Dr. Rick Mars ( www.dentalcaregroup.net ), a general dentist and the author of The Big Smile: The Principles of Modern Dentistry – for Dentists and Patients.

“You never want your patients to put off checkups or procedures that enhance their oral care, but in the interest of public health, the best things we can do are follow the proper guidelines, encourage our patients to practice good oral hygiene during the pandemic, and be grateful we can treat the numerous kinds of emergencies that can’t wait.