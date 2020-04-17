Roanoke County Announces Employee Layoffs

Roanoke County has announced it will lay off 287 part-time employees while all County facilities are closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. The layoff begins April 24 and is intended to be temporary, pending future economic conditions. When eligible, these part-time employees will be given the option to return to work for Roanoke County.

“The County took early and positive steps to keep all of its employees working where possible,” said County Administrator Dan O’Donnell. “We simply don’t have the revenue stream to support regular staffing levels. With no estimate of when we’ll resume normal operations, regrettably, we had to make this difficult but necessary decision.”

The cuts affect 232 part-time employees working in Parks and Recreation, 50 in the Public Libraries and five from other departments. The majority of the employees are utilized in the County’s Green Ridge Recreation Center, Brambleton Center and six libraries, all of which have been closed since March 23.