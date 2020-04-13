I have never titled a column in such a manner and normally don’t cast out such “inflammatory” statements – period. But seriously, how else do you explain it?

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Exhibit A.)

Ralph is accused of putting on “blackface” as a college student – originally defined as a term meaning, “the makeup used by a non-black performer playing a black role.” But no longer – it now carries the connotation “with intent to insult.” In this case Ralph was standing next to another fraternity “pup” dressed up in a Ku Klux Klan outfit so it wasn’t your run of the mill moment of “dressing up like a black person” and rather predictably, it came back to haunt him.

Ralph’s response?

“I will try and do better . . .”

What? You’re still doing this kind of thing?

Then: “Well, no, er . . . Actually, it wasn’t me.”

Then: “It might have been me.”

Then: “No one really knows . . .”

Good grief man. Hire a damage control specialist who might have prescribed something that would (by the sounds of it) honestly say, “I have no idea who is in that picture, but God forbid if I ever did show such bad judgement (AT AGE 23) I apologize for it . . . Next question please?”

Exhibit B.)

After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that legalized abortion up to the time of birth for nearly ANY reason (a decision even questioned by many pro-abortion advocates), Ralph jumped right in and took it one GIANT step further by advocating for abortion AFTER delivery. Yup – infanticide. Saying, “if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother and then . . .” (You know the rest.)

Leaving the horror of the comment aside (no matter where you stand on the issue) one must also consider the fact that he chimed in with such a view even though he had no role in New York’s controversial decision whatsoever. No other politician in the country touched that one with a 2800 mile long pole. Once again, one had to question where his political advisers were? Or whether he had only one – whose name was Rasputin.

But not long thereafter, Ralph’s motivation came into focus. He wanted to do the SAME THING in VIRGINIA and with the help of a hyper-liberal leaning house and senate he did just that.

Somewhere upriver from Richmond a retired abortion doctor could be heard whispering, “The horror . . . The horror . . .” But this wasn’t the last line of Ralph’s story.

Exhibit C.)

The Covid-19 epidemic is sweeping the country which has already been locked down for 2 weeks and has just been advised that it will need to do so, as a minimum, for another 4 weeks until April 30th. Data is incomplete, opinions are many, but the federal proclamation supported by leading scientists and doctors seems prudent enough. The country nervously stands down.

But Ralph has his own ideas. After pondering things for a few days he comes out and declares that the State of Virginia “shall be locked down until June 10th.”

Yep. June 10th.

“Based on what information?” 98.8% of Virginians (and Americans) ask.

“June 10th.” is the response.

So, in lieu of following the federal guidelines like EVERY other state in America, save those who made them SHORTER with two others picking dates in early May, Ralph single-handedly “freaked out” every citizen and business owner in the state. (Not to mention those living out of state who have homes or do business here.) And for what purpose? Why not just follow the fed’s April 30th guideline and then adjust it further, if necessary, a few days ahead of the deadline?

Why bring on all the downside Governor? Did state elections on June 9th have you a little worried? What else could have possibly caused you to pick June 10th of all dates?

Ralph later put the issue to bed by canceling all state and local elections until November which should maybe be its own “exhibit,” but the truth is clear enough to see and we’ll leave it at that.

Exhibit D.)

Since I only have room for one more exhibit, we’ll just squeeze in a summary of the legislation Ralph signed into law just LAST WEEK:

– Under the “Longest By 5 Weeks in The Country Mandatory State Lockdown,” abortion clinics are “essential businesses” but churches (protected under the U.S. Constitution) and gun stores / ranges (protected under the 2nd amendment) are not. Wouldn’t want to miss the chance to kill a baby in Virginia – after it’s born.

– The Virginia economy (inclusive of every business in the state) is facing its biggest financial threat since the Great Depression and Ralph chooses NOW to raise the minimum wage. An already controversial measure (but one with substantial support if implemented at the appropriate time) now comes as a root canal on the afternoon of open-heart surgery.

– Ralph passes gun legislation instituting (among a few other better ideas) a “one-handgun-a-month” rule. As if such a rule will significantly – if at all – decrease gun violence in the state. The primary result will be a deal-killing burden upon gun collectors who heretofore accounted for millions of dollars in revenue – not to mention the clear infringement of their personal rights. Strictly enforcing both new and existing gun laws that make sense should be our focus.

– Ralph signs into law a bill that increases the felony larceny threshold from $500 to $1,000. Brilliant. Crimes involving hundreds of dollars are now misdemeanors. Let’s encourage lower echelon criminals before they move on to the big time. Or maybe thugs will start asking how much we’ve got before they beat and/or kill us while separating us from our personal property.

– Ralph signs into law a bill that changes the age when a Commonwealth’s Attorney can transfer a juvenile to be tried as an adult without court approval from 14 to 16. Clearly, we can’t trust the Commonwealth Attorneys HIRED BY THE STATE with that decision. So instead we’ll legislate it so that the appropriate call by the trained legal professional on the scene can no longer be made.

– Ralph signs into law a bill that ends the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for non-driving related offenses, including drug offenses. Yup – let’s take that option out of the state-hired Commonwealth Attorney’s quiver as well because in our infinite / crystal ball wisdom it will never be needed in ANY situation.

– Ralph signs into law a bill that modifies the current standards for writs of actual innocence. The long and short of this one is that now almost ANYONE can petition you-know-who for a pardon. i.e. you never really know just WHO might be due a favor from the Governor.

You have almost 2 more years left Ralph – so why the change so early?

Maybe you’re concerned that you’ll give Virginian’s an even better reason to remove you than you already have. Whatever the case, the single term for Governor in Virginia has never looked so wise.

– Stuart Revercomb