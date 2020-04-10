New Website Makes Animal Licensing Available Online

The Roanoke City Treasurer’s Office has announced that online licensing for dogs is now available to citizens.

Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of this convenient new way to register their dogs. Purchasing a license tag and attaching it to your dog’s collar is one of the most important things you can do as a responsible pet owner. Displaying a current Roanoke license tag on your dog’s collar makes it easy for animal control officers and shelter employees to quickly locate a lost pet’s owner information.

Using the PetData website, dog owners may register multiple dogs at the same time, and easily upload required documents. The site also allows you to manage animal records from home without having to call or come by the City Treasurer’s Office.

Payments may be submitted on the PetData website using a credit card or debit card; a small convenience fee will apply per transaction. Dog owners who do not have access to a computer may call PetData at 1-877-862-0038 and provide their information over the phone.

Registration may also be done by mailing a copy of the dog’s current rabies certificate and any other applicable documentation, along with your check payable to City of Roanoke Treasurer to “City of Roanoke VA Dog Licensing, C/O PetData, PO Box 141929, Irving, TX 75014.”