Virginia Has Third Highest Increase in Unemployment Due to Coronavirus

As the U.S. has embraced social distancing policies in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, many businesses have shut their doors either voluntarily or by government order. While some businesses have dealt with the crisis by having employees work from home, that option is not available to everyone. Millions of Americans have found themselves temporarily or permanently out of a job as a result, illustrated by the extremely high number of initial unemployment insurance claims, at over 6.6 million, for the week of March 30.

While Americans can look forward to stimulus checks in the coming weeks, those who are jobless will likely still struggle. However, not all states have experienced the same levels of unemployment due to the pandemic. In order to find out the states whose unemployment percentages are most and least affected, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key metrics. These metrics compare unemployment claim increases for the week of March 30 to both the same week in 2019 and the first week of 2020. Read on for our ranking of the states, additional commentary from a panel of experts and a full description of our methodology.

States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to Coronavirus

Overall Rank State Increase in Unemployment Claims (2020 vs. 2019)* Increase in Unemployment Claims (April vs. January 2020)** 1 Louisiana 6118.90% 6111.40% 2 New Hampshire 7186.52% 5148.41% 3 Virginia 6747.65% 4597.55% 4 Georgia 8262.24% 2175.35% 5 Mississippi 4800.32% 3847.71% 6 Michigan 5659.41% 2813.94% 7 North Carolina 4282.70% 3821.69% 8 Nevada 3877.34% 3427.61% 9 North Dakota 5816.54% 1825.00% 10 Indiana 4298.91% 2913.96% 11 South Dakota 5435.66% 1888.94% 12 Arizona 2528.53% 4120.59% 13 Hawaii 4030.89% 2808.60% 14 Maryland 4227.48% 2597.34% 15 Nebraska 4448.05% 2337.49% 16 District of Columbia 3406.38% 3100.21% 17 Tennessee 2589.69% 3665.92% 18 Florida 2553.62% 3578.76% 19 New Mexico 2944.16% 3229.91% 20 Kentucky 4122.60% 2163.48% 21 Kansas 3566.62% 2364.39% 22 Delaware 3913.40% 2055.77% 23 Maine 4044.93% 1741.91% 24 Alabama 3552.96% 2109.81% 25 Ohio 3629.53% 1983.67% 26 Vermont 3016.76% 2278.82% 27 Rhode Island 4123.47% 1332.81% 28 Utah 3123.78% 2078.92% 29 California 2454.59% 2420.29% 30 Arkansas 2610.76% 2267.70% 31 Iowa 3682.81% 1368.25% 32 Texas 2296.94% 2437.66% 33 South Carolina 3931.20% 1037.97% 34 Minnesota 3443.34% 1423.64% 35 Massachusetts 3149.12% 1374.87% 36 Washington 2707.22% 1664.04% 37 Colorado 2290.65% 1771.41% 38 Oklahoma 2425.89% 1637.14% 39 Idaho 3173.94% 915.29% 40 New Jersey 2675.36% 1295.74% 41 Missouri 3022.36% 1002.48% 42 Illinois 2163.86% 1605.92% 43 Montana 2607.85% 1186.88% 44 Pennsylvania 2449.82% 939.34% 45 New York 2639.40% 669.85% 46 Alaska 1625.03% 1466.77% 47 West Virginia 1986.28% 804.41% 48 Wisconsin 1847.15% 715.12% 49 Wyoming 1324.42% 640.18% 50 Oregon 1167.82% 743.70% 51 Connecticut 1294.74% 325.60%

*Refers to the increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the 14th week of 2020 compared to the 14th week of 2019.

**Refers to the increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the 14th week of 2020 compared to the 1st week of 2020.