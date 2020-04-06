Goodwill Stores Donation Centers Collecting PPE for Carilion Clinic

Goodwill Donation Centers at local stores are collecting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Carilion Clinic. All stores within the Carilion Clinic footprint of service will be collection points. Goodwill is actively working to determine if other hospital systems throughout its 35 county, 14 city service area are in need of this assistance.

“We know people want to help in any way they can right now,” states Kelly Sandridge, Vice President, Brand Strategy and External Affairs for Goodwill. “We reached out to Carilion to see if we could be of service to them, by offering our Donation Centers as a location for PPE donations, and they were grateful for this resource.”

The public can donate PPE at the following Goodwill Stores:

Roanoke: Hollins, Cave Spring & Hunting Hills Stores

Salem: Lakeside & West Salem Stores

Vinton Store

Botetourt: Daleville Store

Franklin County: Rocky Mount & Westlake Stores

Lexington Store

Giles: Pearisburg Store

Montgomery County: Christiansburg & Blacksburg Stores

Goodwill has instituted a no-contact donation process, so donating is easy and safe for both the donor and Goodwill employees.

Goodwill Donation Centers at Stores are Open:

Monday – Saturday: 9am – 5pm & Sunday: 12pm – 5pm*

*Staffing may vary. Donations can be placed in bins if Center is not staffed.

A complete list of donation locations can be found at www.goodwillvalleys.com/donate.

Carilion Clinic is currently seeking the following PPE: