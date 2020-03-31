Science Museum of Western VA Announces Summer Camp Program

See our 2020 Summer Camp Programs!

The Science Museum of Western Virginia offers fully hands-on camps in a variety of STEM subjects. Summer Campers gain key skills, such as team work, confidence and critical thinking that are essential for securing future careers in STEM fields.
Frozen: Science Behind the Magic
Pre K – 2nd Grade
June 8th – 12th

Take a journey through Disney’s magical fairytale and use science to recreate your favorite Frozen storylines.
Code Breakers
K – 5th Grade
June 8th – 12th

The world runs on code, and we’re building the next generation of internet pioneers, one line of code at a time!
Ultimate Hacker
6th – 8th Grade
June 15th – 19th

Learn how to create code, program computers and develop your own software to become the Ultimate Hacker!
Little Sherlock
K – 3rd Grade
June 22nd – 26th

Search a crime scene, collect important evidence and solve a mystery at this introductory Summer Camp into Forensic Science.
Forensic Science Camp
4th & 5th Grade
June 29th – July 3rd

An in-depth introduction to Forensic Science, different types of evidence and how they are used to solve crimes.
Forensic Science Camp
6th & 7th Grade
June 29th – July 3rd

An in-depth introduction to Forensic Science, different types of evidence and how they are used to solve crimes.
Star City Explorers
K – 5th Grade
July 13th – 17th

This adventurous Summer Camp celebrates the diverse ecosystems found within our very own Star City!
Make It Or Break It
K – 5th Grade
July 20th-24th

In an effort to put tools back into the hands of kids, we’re discovering the hidden workings of everyday household items from the inside out.
Early Explorers
Pre K – 2nd Grade
July 27th-31st

>From reptiles, insects, fish and birds, we’re learning about the incredible flora and fauna dispersed throughout our planet, and the habitats they live in.
Pre-Med Camp
6th – 8th Grade
July 27th-31st

Pre-Med Camp is the first step in the path to a medical career. This camp takes place at Roanoke’s hub of medical education and innovation: Virginia Tech School of Medicine and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.
Cosmic Camp
K – 5th Grade
Aug 3rd-7th

Suit up, Cosmic Explorer, because we’re about to go on the journey of a lifetime to the very outer edges of our universe!

Before and After Care for those that need a flexible schedule:

Full-Day camps run from 9am-4pm.  Before Camp Care (beginning at 8am each day) and After Camp Care (finishing at 5pm each day; 2pm for Half-Day camps) can be added to any camp session for an additional fee.
More information here!

 