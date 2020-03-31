Goodwill Store Donation Centers Collecting PPE for Carilion Clinic

Goodwill Donation Centers at local stores will begin collecting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Carilion Clinic on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. All stores within the Carilion Clinic footprint of service will be collection points, and Goodwill is actively working to set up similar arrangements with other hospital systems throughout its 35 county, 14 city service area.

“We know people want to help in any way they can right now,” states Kelly Sandridge, Vice President, Brand Strategy and External Affairs for Goodwill. “We reached out to Carilion to see if we could be of service to them, by offering our Donation Centers as a location for PPE donations, and they were grateful for this resource.”

The public can donate PPE at the following Goodwill Stores beginning Tuesday, March 31st:

Roanoke: Hollins, Cave Spring, & Hunting Hills Stores

Salem: Lakeside & West Salem Stores

Vinton Store

Botetourt: Daleville Store

Franklin County: Rocky Mount & Westlake Stores

Lexington Store

Giles: Pearisburg Store

Montgomery County: Christiansburg & Blacksburg Stores

Goodwill has instituted a no-contact donation process, so donating is easy and safe for both the donor and Goodwill employees.

Goodwill Donation Centers at Stores are Open:

Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm & Sunday – 12pm – 5pm

A complete list of donation locations can be found at www.goodwillvalleys.com/donate.

Carilion Clinic is currently seeking the following PPE: