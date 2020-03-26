Valley Metro Announces Temporary Suspension of Fare Collections

In order to encourage the practice of social distancing while using transit, Valley Metro will be suspending fare collections on all Valley Metro transit services beginning Friday, March 27, until Friday, April 24 (subject to change).

Seven-day and 31-day VPASS holders will be able to exchange their valid/active transit bus pass for a new pass. Seven-day and 31-day VPASS holders receiving a new pass should not activate the new pass until after the fare free service period has expired. During this period of fare free transit service due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, passengers are asked to observe the following: