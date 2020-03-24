Carilion Clinic Gives COVID-19 Update

Carilion Coronavirus Testing Updates

As of March 24, Carilion Clinic has treated four patients who have tested positive, three of whom are self-isolated at their own homes. VA Department of Health (VDH) will be the agency to disclose cases by locality. As always, the most complete source of information will be the VDH tracker for the state.

Carilion Community COVID-19 Hotline Now Available

Carilion now has a dedicated phone line to answer community and patient questions about coronavirus. The COVID-19 Community Hotline will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 24. Community members can call 1-866-604-2873 for answers to questions about COVID-19 signs and symptoms and Carilion guidelines, available resources and our COVID-19 response. It is not a call center to make appointments, receive testing referrals or receive test results.

Carilion is asking community organizations, corporations and individuals to donate?Personal?Protective?Equipment (PPE) and other surplus medical supplies to help protect our staff and patients. While Carilion is conserving key supplies, donations from the community will assist by extending resources and providers’ ability to care for patients. We are not currently accepting handmade items but are evaluating if and how we might be able to use handmade items in the future.

Roanokers are asked to please consider any of the following items for donations:

Latex-free gloves

Procedural masks

Surgical masks

Surgical masks with shield

Nasal swabs for medical use

N95 respirators and N95 filters

Other respirators (P100’s, PAPR’s, and PAPR supplies/parts)

Face shields

Splash shields

Gowns

Hand sanitizer, greater than 60% alcohol

Hand soap

Disposable shoe covers

Disinfecting wipes

Drop-off locations and hours are:

Franklin County

Franklin County High School

700?Tanyard?Road

Rocky Mount, VA

Opens at noon on Tuesday, March 24

Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28

Giles County

Goodwill Store and Donation Center

186 Boxwood Lane

Pearisburg, VA

Open 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24

Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, March 27

Lexington

Washington and Lee University Pavilion

159 West Denny Circle

Lexington, VA

Opens at 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24

New River Valley

Radford University David E. Armstrong Complex Parking Lot? E

501 Stockton Street

Radford, VA

Dates and times TBD

Roanoke

Tanglewood Mall parking lot in front of former JC Penney

4420-A Electric Road

Roanoke, VA

Dates and times TBD

Tazewell County

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

140 School Street, #3

Tazewell, VA

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, March 27

Public questions about donations may be directed via email to [email protected] As we get additional information on dates and times for specific locations, we’ll make that available.

Non-Essential Ambulatory Appointments Update

Effective immediately, Carilion providers will be reviewing patient records prior to outpatient, non-hospital encounters to determine if an in-person visit is needed. If an in-person visit is not needed, providers will contact the patient to coordinate a telephone or telemedicine video visit.

This follows a Carilion announcement earlier this month postponing all non-essential surgeries and procedures.