Carilion Clinic Gives COVID-19 Update

Carilion Coronavirus Testing Updates
As of March 24, Carilion Clinic has treated four patients who have tested positive, three of whom are self-isolated at their own homes. VA Department of Health (VDH) will be the agency to disclose cases by locality. As always, the most complete source of information will be the VDH tracker for the state.
Carilion Community COVID-19 Hotline Now Available
Carilion now has a dedicated phone line to answer community and patient questions about coronavirus. The COVID-19 Community Hotline will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 24. Community members can call 1-866-604-2873 for answers to questions about COVID-19 signs and symptoms and Carilion guidelines, available resources and our COVID-19 response. It is not a call center to make appointments, receive testing referrals or receive test results.
Carilion is asking community organizations, corporations and individuals to donate?Personal?Protective?Equipment (PPE) and other surplus medical supplies to help protect our staff and patients. While Carilion is conserving key supplies, donations from the community will assist by extending resources and providers’ ability to care for patients. We are not currently accepting handmade items but are evaluating if and how we might be able to use handmade items in the future.
Roanokers are asked to please consider any of the following items for donations:
Latex-free gloves
Procedural masks
Surgical masks
Surgical masks with shield
Nasal swabs for medical use
N95 respirators and N95 filters
Other respirators (P100’s, PAPR’s, and PAPR supplies/parts)
Face shields
Splash shields
Gowns
Hand sanitizer, greater than 60% alcohol
Hand soap
Disposable shoe covers
Disinfecting wipes
Drop-off locations and hours are:
Franklin County
Franklin County High School
700?Tanyard?Road
Rocky Mount, VA
Opens at noon on Tuesday, March 24
Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28
Giles County
Goodwill Store and Donation Center
186 Boxwood Lane
Pearisburg, VA
Open 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24
Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, March 27
Lexington
Washington and Lee University Pavilion
159 West Denny Circle
Lexington, VA
Opens at 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24
New River Valley
Radford University David E. Armstrong Complex Parking Lot? E
501 Stockton Street
Radford, VA
Dates and times TBD
Roanoke
Tanglewood Mall parking lot in front of former JC Penney
4420-A Electric Road
Roanoke, VA
Dates and times TBD
Tazewell County
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
140 School Street, #3
Tazewell, VA
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, March 27
Public questions about donations may be directed via email to [email protected] As we get additional information on dates and times for specific locations, we’ll make that available.
Non-Essential Ambulatory Appointments Update
Effective immediately, Carilion providers will be reviewing patient records prior to outpatient, non-hospital encounters to determine if an in-person visit is needed. If an in-person visit is not needed, providers will contact the patient to coordinate a telephone or telemedicine video visit.
This follows a Carilion announcement earlier this month postponing all non-essential surgeries and procedures.