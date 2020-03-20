SBA Economic Loans Available For Roanoke Businesses

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (or working capital loan program) is now accepting applications.

These loans are available to the following –

– small businesses

– small agricultural cooperatives

– small aquaculture businesses

– most private non-profit organizations

This includes:

– Businesses directly affected by the disaster

-Businesses that offer services directly related to the businesses in the declaration

– Other businesses indirectly related to the industries likely to be harmed by losses in their community (for example a manufacturer of widgets may be eligible as well as the wholesaler and retailer of the product)

Criteria for loan approval includes:

– Credit history – applicant must have a credit history acceptable to SBA

– Repayment – SBA will determine whether the applicant business has the ability to repay the SBA loan

– Applicant business must be physically located in a declared county (Roanoke has been declared) and suffered working capital losses due to the declared disaster, not due to a downturn in the economy or other reasons

Borrowing:

– Eligible applicants may qualify for loans up to $2 million

– Interest rates are 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years

– Eligibility for these loans are based on the size (must be a small business) and type of business and its financial resources

– Loans my be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other obligations that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred – loans are not intended to replace lost sales/profits or for expansion

– Collateral is required for loans over $25,000 – SBA accepts real estate as collateral; they do not decline a loan for lack of collateral, but require borrowers to pledge what is available

TO LEARN MORE, ACCESS THE FOLLOWING LINK

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources