65th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival Canceled

Statement from the Vinton Dogwood Festival Committee regarding cancellation of the festival:

The safety and wellbeing of the Blue Ridge Region is top priority of the Vinton Dogwood Festival, Inc.

We are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the CDC regarding cancellation of “mass gatherings or large events” with more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

After careful consideration the Vinton Dogwood Festival Committee is cancelling all festival activities scheduled April 23 through 26.

We appreciate the cooperation of the Town of Vinton, County of Roanoke, sponsors, vendors and service providers for the festival.

Questions may be directed to [email protected] Any additional updates will be listed on www.vintondogwoodfestival.org and the Vinton Dogwood Festival facebook page.