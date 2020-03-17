Roanoke Valley Resource Authority to Stop Accepting Residential Waste
In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, and in order protect employees, customers, and the general public, the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority has announced effective Monday, March 23, the Tinker Creek Transfer Station and Salem Transfer Station will stop accepting waste from its residential customers residing in City of Roanoke, County of Roanoke, City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton until further notice.
For more information call the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority at (540) 857-5050 or send an email to [email protected].