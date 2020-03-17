DICK BAYNTON: To My Readers Since May of 2012

To My Readers Since May of 2012!

Yes, I have been writing columns for The Roanoke Star in print and online for almost eight years. However, there is no column this week and I’m not sure of the future of my column that has been such a pleasure for me to write.

To be specific, I have serious heart disease based on pumping performance that has suddenly declined from better than 50% to less than 25%. That decline in heart function has brought down my mobility from taking walks to needing a wheelchair. Complicating factors include kidney disease and several other pesky problems that pop up frequently.

A fairly new method of inserting a valve appears to be an appropriate option that surgeons believe can be performed within the next couple of weeks. I shall try to keep you posted of any progress as it comes.

Your readership and support all of these years have meant a great deal to me – as will your prayers at this time.

Blessings to All,

Dick