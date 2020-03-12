VHSL Basketball Tournament Cancelled; College Tournaments, NHL and MLB Add To List

At 4 pm, in response to Minor League Baseball, the Salem Red Sox announced that the start of its season would be delayed indefinitely.

The NCAA announced shortly after 4 pm that March Madness was being cancelled for both the men’s and women’s competition. Duke University was most proactive, announcing earlier in the afternoon that it would not play in the NCAA college tournament even if it would take place without fans.

Due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19 and amidst the cancellations of major college basketball, the VHSL announced Thursday afternoon the cancellation of its state championship basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.

“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release issued at 1:16 pm.

“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, out student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families and fans.”

Both “Big-11” teams that were scheduled to play Friday evening, the Cave Spring Knights in the Class 3 boys final against Lakeland and the Lord Botetourt girls in the Class 3 final against Spotswood, were declared co-champions.

The announcement followed a whirlwind 24 hours that saw the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12,PAC-12, American, MAC, Atlantic-10, Colonial, Conference USA and WAC all deciding to end tournaments Thursday morning before games began in their respective arenas.

The Big East tournament quarterfinal between Creighton and St. Johns started at noon, but the league then cancelled the entire event at halftime.

The National Hockey League followed the NBA and suspended its 2019-20 season until further notice, and Major League Baseball likewise suspended all operations and will likely delay the start of the 2020 season.

Bill Turner