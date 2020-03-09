DICK BAYNTON: March Public Service Announcements

Following are two public service announcements that were forwarded to members of the ‘Big Lick Breakfast Club’ by member I.R. We appreciated his forwarding this information and I asked his permission to use it as a public service announcement that I hope all will read and digest. After reading the announcements, please read the postscript.

Social Security Administration Designates March 5 as National ‘Slam the Scam’ Day

03/04/2020 11:26 AM EST

Original release date: March 4, 2020In association with the Federal Trade Commission’s National Consumer Protection Week, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has designated March 5 as National “Slam the Scam” Day to educate Americans about telephone scammers impersonating government employees. These scammers aim to gain potential victims’ trust and steal their money and personally identifiable information.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reminds consumers:

Government agencies will never call or text you unsolicited and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action;

Government agencies will never ask you to pay fines or fees with retail gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash; and

If you receive these calls or texts, hang up or ignore them, and talk to friends and family to make sure they do the same. CISA encourages all Americans to visit the SSA’s Slam the Scam webpage, review CISA’s Tip on

Avoiding Social Engineering and Phishing Attacks, and participate in the online events scheduled throughout the day.

This product is provided subject to this Notification and this Privacy & Use policy.

Defending Against COVID-19 Cyber Scams

03/06/2020 01:53 PM EST

Original release date: March 6, 2020

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warns individuals to remain vigilant for scams related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Cyber actors may send emails with malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities or causes. Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts, or calls related to COVID-19.

CISA encourages individuals to remain vigilant and take the following precautions.

This product is provided subject to this Notification and this Privacy & Use policy.

The ‘Big Lick Breakfast Club is a social organization that meets on Tuesday mornings at 9 AM at The Roanoker Restaurant on Colonial Avenue in Roanoke. All are welcome to visit and new memberships are open for all men and women who would like to spend an hour each week in secular fellowship among neighbors and friends. If you enjoy fellowship and discussion you are qualified to join our group regardless of gender, race, age or handicap. Our dues are very low and we engage interesting speakers on Tuesday meeting days. We are community dedicated and present a $500 annual gift to a leading high school graduating senior in the area. Drop by for a visit any Tuesday morning at 9 AM!