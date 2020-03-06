2020 Camp Woods & Wildlife Nominations Open

The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) would like to invite teens to learn in the great outdoors this summer. Nominations are now open for 2020 Camp Woods & Wildlife. The 74th annual camp will be held June 22 to 27 at Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center near Appomattox, Virginia. VDOF hosts this action-packed camp with support and cooperation from numerous other conservation agencies, organizations, businesses and individuals.

“Camp Woods & Wildlife is a unique, field-based learning experience that introduces campers to natural resource careers,” said camp coordinator Ellen Powell. “Our natural classroom is the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.”

Classes cover real-world job skills, such as tree identification, forest ecology, responsible timber harvesting and reforestation, wildlife habitat management, mapping, environmental protection and urban forestry. Campers also take part in field trips, exploratory classes, outdoor recreation and a Lumberjack Field Day. “I learned that forestry isn’t just about trees,” wrote one camper after last year’s camp.

Nominees must be Virginia residents aged 13 to 16 years old with good academic standing, have an interest in natural resources and must not have attended Camp Woods & Wildlife before. Any non-related adult may nominate students.

Financial sponsorship is generously provided by forest industries, conservation agencies, associations and individuals. As a result, every camper selected to attend receives a scholarship and pays only $85 to attend the week-long residential camp. New sponsors are always welcome.

To nominate a camper, visit the Education section of the VDOF website: www.dof.virginia.gov/forestry/camp. Nominations are due by April 10.