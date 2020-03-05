European Bar and Bistro “Sidecar” Now Open in Downtown Roanoke

Sidecar is celebrating its grand opening in downtown Roanoke. The European-influenced bistro and bar on First Street welcomed its inaugural round of customers on Friday. Sidecar is located next to Martin’s Downtown and is owned by the same family. This weekend’s patrons were the first to experience the restaurant’s unique menu and expansive cocktail list while relaxing in its beautiful, vintage-inspired environment.

“We’re certainly off to a great start for Sidecar,” said Jason Martin, Owner of Sidecar and Martin’s Downtown. “Our goal was to create an upscale space with a menu that could cater to anyone. This week, we were able to see that concept come to life. Some people enjoyed beers and brats, while others shared small plates and sipped French wine. It’s really rewarding to witness our customers enjoying what we worked so hard to create for them.”

Sidecar, partly named after the mixed drink that features Cognac, a fine French brandy, offers a list of old-world inspired luxury cocktails, fine European wines, and more than a dozen imported beers and ciders. The food menu features traditional European foods like handmade sausages in traditional German, Polish, and English styles, as well as extensive seafood offerings, Belgian hand-cut fries, mussels, steak frites, Polish pierogies and artisan charcuterie and cheeses.

Other notable offerings include an upscale raw bar selection, rabbit pie, and a carefully curated list of small plates. Daily happy hours feature specially priced oysters and sparkling wines.

“I’ve always loved the old-world culinary traditions,” said Martin. “The flavors, the technique, everything about them. Sidecar is a bit of a restoration for that style of dining and I think the people who experienced it this week are glad they’ve found something that’s as different as it is delicious.”

Sidecar is located at 411 First Street and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 4:00pm-11:00pm, with a potential for some flexibility on the weekends. To learn more about Sidecar, visit www.SidecarVA.com.