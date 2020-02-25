Broadway Star Stages Dreamgirls At Mill Mountain Theatre

Broadway Star Donald Jones Jr. ( Frozen, Aladdin, Chicago ) will be directing and

choreographing Mill Mountain Theatre’s upcoming Spring Musical: Dreamgirls , running

March 25 – April 11 on the Trinkle MainStage.

A dazzling journey through 20th-century American popular music, Dreamgirls follows the rising stardom of The Dreamettes, an all-girl Motown group from Chicago. Known for its 2006 feature film adaptation starring Jennifer Hudson, Dreamgirls is filled with show-stopping musical

numbers from the genres of gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco, and more. “I’m really excited to be working with the entire team at Mill Mountain Theatre,” says Jones. “And thank you [to MMT’s Producing Artistic Director] Ginger, for your belief in my vision. It’s been 10 years since we first worked together on my first professional job outside of university, and it’s an honor to stage my first professional production with your support.”

Donald Jones Jr. is a director, choreographer, and performer, originally from New Orleans. In 2009 he graduated from Louisiana’s Northwestern State University and moved to NYC in 2013, where he has consistently performed both on and off Broadway for the past 6 years. In addition to his work as a performer in Frozen, Aladdin, and Chicago, Donald has staged numbers for numerous Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS variety shows, choreographed for Nick Jr.’s Blue’s Clues, and assisted with choreography for Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

“ This story is just one example of how black musicians paved the way for many of

the music genres that inspire America. The themes of change and self-acceptance

will be expanded upon in this production to mirror the diverse and dynamic women

we celebrate today,” Jones says. “I am proud to have the opportunity to inspire

new and young, diverse audiences with a story of triumph through the experiences

of black artists. This is not only a black history musical, it’s an American history

musical. Let’s make magic!”

Dreamgirls explores themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal, all set in the

glamorous and competitive world of the entertainment industry. Dreamgirls has

music by Academy Award nominee Henry Krieger, with book and lyrics by Tony and

Grammy Award winner Tom Eyen. Songs include, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not

Going,” “I Am Changing,” “One Night Only,” and “Steppin’ To The Bad Side.”

Dreamgirls begins performances on March 25 and runs through April 11 on

the Trinkle MainStage. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by

calling the box office at 540-342-5740.