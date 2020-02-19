Local Writer To Share Content Writing Tips for Small Businesses

On Monday, February 24, Copywriter Obinna Morton will share content writing tips for small businesses in the presentation “Why Content Is Good for Your Business.” The workshop will take place with Roanoke Public Libraries at the Belmont Branch at 6 p.m.

Obinna has written articles for the Valley Business Front, ColorsVA, Foundr Magazine and LendingTree. She’s also worked as a copywriter for small businesses to help tell their stories and connect with their audiences. Businesses like the startups Qoins, Your Pharmacy Advocate and STEMNASIUM LEARNING Academy.

Attendees will learn:

· Why content is important

· How to make the most out of the writing they already have

· Six kinds of content they can use to build their businesses

By the end, a small business owner will have a starting point to write content for themselves, from a LinkedIn article to an image-heavy infographic to words on their website.

In addition to copywriting, Obinna also studied French in Washington, DC at Howard University.

“Why Content Is Good for Your Business” will take place on Monday, February 24 at 6 p.m. at the Belmont Public Library at 1101 Morningside Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. Register for the workshop through Eventbrite here.