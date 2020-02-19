Jefferson Center Hires New Director of Development

Jefferson Center, has announced the appointment of Kim Turner as Director of Development. Turner brings thirty years of nonprofit fundraising and management experience to the organization, along with a strong background in arts and culture, as well as education.

Most recently, Turner has worked as a nonprofit fundraising consultant to help local and regional organizations maximize their fundraising potential. Before that, she held senior development positions for the Taubman Museum of Art, North Cross School, and Guilford College. In each position, she led annual and capital campaign efforts to build operational capacity and long-term sustainability. Turner will lead all development activities for Jefferson Center, including corporate and foundation relations, grants, annual giving, capital campaigns, major gifts, planned giving, and special events.

“Having Kim on board at this particular time is very exciting for me,” said Cyrus Pace, Executive Director. “She brings a level of expertise that will benefit the future growth and success of Jefferson Center. While we are fortunate to have diverse revenue streams

that support our mission, philanthropy plays an enormous role in making sure we are impacting all areas of our community through special programming and outreach. Philanthropy also supports long term sustainability initiatives to maintain and preserve our magnificent facility that houses 15 other area nonprofits and community organizations, hosts 80 annual major performances for partner organizations in addition to our own, and coordinates nearly 300 private events for area organizations and the community at large every year.”

As Jefferson Center continues to look for new and innovative ways to engage audiences, they also intend to continue its tradition of presenting the utmost in quality performances and arts programming. The 2020-21 season marks the 20th anniversary of Shaftman

Performance Hall where the community can expect the unexpected. “We look forward to announcing our upcoming season, which underscores our commitment to bringing dynamic and extraordinary entertainment experiences to the Roanoke region”, Pace added.