VA Western Celebrates Graduation of First Students in Precision Machining Program

Virginia Western Community College’s School of Corporate and Career Training (CCT) celebrated the graduation of its first cohort in a newly designed Precision Machining Credential program recently. Eight students finished the five-course program, earning industry-recognized credentials to begin or advance in their careers.

The program coursework includes: Machining Fundamentals, Machining Turning Operator, Machining Milling Operator and Advanced Machining. Students earned 11 National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS) credentials over the span of about a year with classes being held two nights per week.

“These classes are in a direct response to what we are hearing from employers in the region,” said Dr. Milan Hayward, Vice President of CCT. “As their employees are reaching retirement age, businesses are seeing a shortage of skilled employees ready to step in. This program will help individuals quickly prepare to begin a productive career that support themselves and their futures.”

William Webb took the program to gain a strong knowledge base to expand his personal work venture of custom machining irreplaceable parts for old or antique guns. “I enjoyed working with everybody,” Webb said. “Most everybody was already employed in the industry or was hired throughout the classes. It’s just been fun.”

The Machining program enrolls throughout the year and funding is available through the state-wide FastFoward initiative and often, through employers. Depending on the course selection and availability, participants might progress in less than a year. Integer, Mechanical Development (MDCI) and Wabtec are area employers that have already sponsored students to further their training and improve their skills.

For more information about the program or for funding assistance, please call 540-857-6076 or email [email protected]. More details on the program and other offering from CCT can be found at www.virginiawestern.edu/workforce.