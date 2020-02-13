Roanoke “Mini Maker Faire” Returns For 4th Year

The Science Museum of Western Virginia has partnered with the Virginia Society of Technology in Education to organize the third annual Roanoke Mini Maker Faire that showcases the creations from K-12 makers and will include experiments, hobbies, inventions and projects.

The Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, projects.

“This event is really special as it emphasizes students teaching students and giving them a public platform to present their passions,” says Executive Director, Rachel Hopkins. “We are proud to host this event again and looking forward to learning all about projects happening throughout our region.”

The Roanoke Mini Maker Faire will be held on Saturday February 22nd, 12pm-4pm. The event is free, but those who wish to attend must register at https://roanoke.makerfaire.com/.