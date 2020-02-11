Amtrak Ridership in Virginia Increases

Amtrak Northeast Regional routes that operate in Virginia achieved record ridership of 100,511 customers in December, a 27% increase from the same month in 2018. Holiday travel helped drive the increase in ridership.

Amtrak and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) partner to provide passenger rail in the Commonwealth to offer transportation choices to driving on congested highway corridors like I-81, Route 29, I-95, and Route 460.

Amtrak provides a same-seat trip from Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond, Lynchburg, and Roanoke to Washington, D.C., and as far north as Boston. Since 2009, Amtrak service in Virginia has grown from one to four routes with multiple daily round-trip trains.

The Virginia trains connect to the Northeast Corridor (NEC), the busiest railroad in North America, with approximately 2,200 Amtrak, commuter and freight trains operating over some portion of the electrified Washington-Boston route each day.

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices (no “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat.