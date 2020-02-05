New Virginia Tech Major Fuses Sports Media and Analytics

For students enrolled in Virginia Tech’s new sports media and analytics major, the classroom extends across campus and beyond.

“Our classroom is Lane Stadium. It’s Cassell Coliseum. It’s English Field,” said Bill Roth, a professor of practice in the Department of Communication. “We send students to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the ACC Tournament. That’s a classroom for us.”

Roth, the long-time, legendary Voice of the Hokies, provided radio play-by-play for Virginia Tech football and men’s basketball for 27 years. During that time, he was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, and the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association named him the state’s Sportscaster of the Year an unprecedented 11 times.

Gaining real-world experience in NCAA Division I sporting events while learning the keys to success in an evolving industry can lead to a rewarding career, Roth said. The sports media and analytics major prepares students to produce and deliver sports news, consider ways to promote the sports industry, and analyze data related to sports accomplishments, fan participation, and social media.

“Sports continues to be one of the fastest growing industries in America and around the world,” said Robert Denton, head of the Department of Communication. “Job opportunities are across all forms of sports, media, and communication platforms. And the demand for sports programming and information is the fastest growing segment of the entertainment industry.”

Virginia Tech has a rich tradition in athletics in addition to academics, generating interest in sports-related degrees. The Department of Communication first introduced sports media and analytics as a concentration in 2016 before creating the major this academic year.