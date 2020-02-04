South County Library to Host Bestselling Author Cassandra King Conroy

Bestselling author Cassandra King Conroy is coming to South County Library to talk about her new book, Tell Me a Story: My Life with Pat Conroy, on Sunday, February 16 at 2:00pm. She will discuss her life and the man she shared it with, paying tribute to her husband, Pat Conroy, a legendary figure of modern Southern literature. A Book signing will follow the discussion.

Cassandra King’s fiction has won the hearts of readers everywhere, especially in the American south. Often told in first person, her novels portray strong and memorable characters who struggle with the same timely issues and dilemmas that readers face in their own lives.

Cassandra King Conroy is an award-winning author of novels, nonfiction, short stories, magazine articles, and essays. She has taught creative writing on the college level, conducted corporate writing seminars, and worked as a human-interest reporter. She currently resides in Beaufort, South Carolina where she is the honorary chair of the Pat Conroy Literacy Center.

Southern cuisine often plays a prominent role in Pat Conroy’s books. To in honor his passion of good food and cooking, the library will be giving away an Instant Pot Lux, 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, spoon rest, dishtowels, and a southern cooking Instant Pot cookbook.

Before the event, be sure to check out one of Conroy’s books from the library or from their eCollection with Overdrive. Books will be available for purchase from local bookstore “Book No Further” at the event. Visit rocolibrary.org to find out more.