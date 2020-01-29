Roanoke City Names Chester R. Smith, Jr. As Acting Police Chief

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell has named Deputy Chief Chester R. Smith, Jr. to serve as Acting Police Chief. Smith will fill this role upon the retirement of Police Chief Tim Jones, which is effective on Jan. 31. Smith has served on the City’s police force since 1985, and currently commands the Uniform Operations Division.

He is a graduate of Radford University and has completed training at the National Criminal Justice Command College, the FBI-LEEDA Executive Leadership Training Program, the Senior Management Institute for Police, and the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond. A national search process continues for Chief Jones’ successor.